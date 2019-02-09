Dax
- NewsDax Reflects On His Relationship With Liquor On "Dear Alcohol"Dax's latest track is a particularly touching one.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDax Delivers Fresh Debut Album, “Pain Paints Paintings”The album includes features from Yelawolf, Lecrae, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDax Undergoes Heart Removal For "I Don't Want Another Sorry" Video With Trippie ReddDax releases his emotional new single "I Don't Want Another Sorry" with Trippie Redd.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDax & Tech N9ne Form Unholy Union On "Faster"Tech N9ne joins Dax for the dexterous and high-flying "Faster," complete with a vivid and highly detailed animated video. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDax Has Many Questions For God On New EP "I’ll Say It For You"Ottawa's own Dax just dropped his new EP titled "I’ll Say It For You," and over the span of seven tracks he gets real about love, heartbreak and how it all relates to his relationship with God.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsDax Pays Tribute To Eminem With A Remix To "Godzilla"It definitely takes guts to cover an Eminem record.By Keenan Higgins
- BeefDax Disses Tory Lanez On "I'm Not Joyner Or Don Q"Tory Lanez has been targeted by a compatriot.By Devin Ch