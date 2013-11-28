Cormega
- MixtapesCormega Returns With "The Realness II" Feat. Nas, Lloyd Banks, & HavocThe new arrival is a sequel to 2001's "The Realness."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCormega Returns With Bar-Heavy "MEGA" Project Ft. Sheek Louch & HavocCormega delivers his seven-pack project "MEGA" that highlights his pen game and features two appearances by Sheek Louch & Havoc.By Erika Marie
- NewsCormega Drops Off His New EP "Mega"Cormega drops off his first project in four years, "Mega."By Aron A.
- NewsCormega Preaches: "Real Ones" Are Hard To Come ByCormega comes back a learned man.By Devin Ch
- NewsGuns And ButterWhat's the difference between guns and butter? Cormega and Gunplay explore.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWatch Trailer For Upcoming Cormega Doc "Mega Philosophy"Cormega documentary "Mega Philosophy" is soon to drop. By Danny Schwartz
- NewsNo FilterCormega and Roc Marciano connect for "No Filter."By Rose Lilah
- NewsIndustry (Deluxe Remix)Cormega shares another remix of "Industry" featuring Inspectah Deck, Roc Marciano, Sadat X and Lord Jamar.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsIndustry (Juice Crew Remix)Cormega reunites Craig G, Masta Ace and Kool G Rap for the Juice Crew Remix of "Industry."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMARS (Dream Team)Cormega assembles a dream team for "MARS".By Trevor Smith
- NewsIndustryListen to Cormega and Large Professor's honest take on the music industry.By hnhh
- SongsHonorableCormega and Raekwon decide to drop something new on this slow day that is Thanksgiving.By Rose Lilah