Cookin Soul
- Music50 Cent And Producer Cookin Soul Turned Christmas Gangsta On "XMAS MASSACRE" MixtapeCookin Soul and 50 will hopefully do more of this in the future. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsLord Apex & Cookin Soul Link Up On "Off The Strength"Lord Apex and Cookin Soul team up for their new project, "Off The Strength." By Aron A.
- NewsCookin Soul Rounds Up Freddie Gibbs, Mac Miller, Curren$y & More For "Good Job"Cookin' Soul combines funky instrumentals and hard verses on "Good Job"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsCookin Soul Releases "MF DOOM Tribute" ProjectCookin Soul pays homage to the late MF DOOM with a new remix project.By Aron A.
- NewsMask Off vs. RedboneA mash-up done right. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWORKIZMMMMMCookin Soul pays tribute to Erykah Badu's debut album on its 20th anniversary.By Trevor Smith
- NewsNewsflashListen to Cookin Soul's Nas mashup "Newsflash" right here.By hnhh
- NewsOne For the GURUListen to "One For The GURU," Cookin Soul's jazzy homage to Gang Starr MC Guru.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRevenge & Cake (Cookin Soul Jetmix)Spanish production duo Cookin' Soul are releasing a remix project of Wiz & Curren$y's recent "Live In Concert" EP, titled "Live en Concierto." This is an early leak.By hnhh