Clinton Sparks
- NewsClinton Sparks Feat. Snoop Dog, Problem "The Reaper" VideoClinton Sparks saves the day in the high-octane video to "The Reaper", featuring Snoop Dogg & Problem. By Angus Walker
- NewsLook At Us NowClinton Sparks decides to drop off a new collabo from himself, Mike Stud and Maejor Ali, "Look At Us Now."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGeronimoClinton Sparks recruits T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign and Sage The Gemini for "Geronimo."By Rose Lilah
- NewsClinton Sparks Feat. T.I. "UV Love" VideoClinton Sparks releases the official video for his T.I.-featured single "UV Love".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsUV LoveClinton Sparks links up with T.I. for his newest offering "UV Love".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsClinton Sparks Feat. Riff Raff & Lil Debbie "Stay With You Tonight" VideoWatch Stay With You TonightBy hnhh
- NewsTurnt UpA standout cut from from the fourth instalment in Clinton Sparks' "My Awesome Mixtape" series.By hnhh
- NewsGold RushClinton Sparks gathers some big names for the first single from his upcoming album "Disco Ball & Chain" dropping later this year.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMy Awesome Mixtape 3New Party Mixtape from Producer/DJ Clinton SparksBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsFavorite DJ (Green Lantern Remix)Check out Favorite DJ (Green Lantern Remix), the latest from Clinton Sparks which features a guest appearance from Jim Jones, Bun B, & Game on the. The track was released on Thursday, January 20th, 2011.By Rose Lilah