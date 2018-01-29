Chromeo
- SongsChromeo Taps French Montana & Stefflon Don For Funky "Don't Sleep"Chromeo issues a warning.By Milca P.
- NewsTHEY. Join Chromeo On "Must've Been" Remix Ft. DRAMChromeo & DRAM's "Must've Been" get a revamped version with THEY.By Aron A.
- NewsChromeo's "Head Over Heels" Includes French Montana, Stefflon Don, DRAM, & MoreThe electro-funk duo come through with some fresh summer vibes.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosDRAM & Chromeo Release Second Video For "Must've Been" CollaborationDRAM and Chromeo had to do one more.By Chantilly Post
- NewsChromeo Releases Funky New Song "Bad Decision"Listen to Chromeo's new song "Bad Decision."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDRAM Jumps On Chromeo's Groovy Single "Must’ve Been"Chromeo link up with DRAM for their return single.By Devin Ch
- NewsChromeo Calls On The Dream For New Single "Bedroom Calling"Dave 1 and P-Thugg are back.By Chantilly Post