- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Drop "Vultures 1": All Features & Production Credits9 features, 40 producers, and 51 writers..."Vultures 1" is STACKED.By Ben Mock
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Seemingly Teases "Vultures" Video With Kanye West, Lil Durk And Bump JTy Dolla Sign's vague Tweet has gotten fans speculating.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesBump J Shares First Post-Prison Project "I Don't Feel Rehabilitated"Bump J releases his highly anticipated project, "I Don't Feel Rehabilitated."By Aron A.
- NewsCardo Blesses Bump J With No Frills Production On "Foe Phone"Bump J's updated sound doesn't reflect his old dog mentality.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosBump J Debuts "606 God" VideoBump J's comeback trail continues as he links up with Ill Brown & DGainz for "606 God" video.By Devin Ch
- NewsWant It AllCheck out Bump J's new track "Want It All."By Matt F
- Music VideosBump J "Good 2 Be Home" VideoBump J bring releases clean visuals to support his "Good 2 Be Home" track.By Q. K. W.
- NewsFuck Up the SummaBump J links up with Pusha T and Yo Gotti for his latest single: "Fuck Up The Summa."By Q. K. W.
- NewsGood 2 Be HomeChicago veteran returns to the scene with the new single "Good 2 Be Home."By Kevin Goddard