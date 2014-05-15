BrandUn DeShay
- NewsgoldUn Child 2Listen to BrandUn Deshay's new album "goldUn Child 2."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWAITAce Hashimoto (aka BrandUn DeShay) invites Ebhoni to challenge him on a new track, "WAIT," off his "goldUnChild: 2" project. By Angus Walker
- NewsSummer GetawayBrandun Deshay leaks another record inspired by his trip to South Korea.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTruss MiiBrandUn DeShay pens a love letter to all the girls he fell for overseas.By hnhh
- NewsBrandUn DeShay "Had Em All" VideoWatch BrandUn DeShay's new video for "Had Em All"By Kevin Goddard
- NewsgoldUn ChildDownload brandUn DeShay's "goldUn Child" project.By Trevor Smith
- NewsYung N' On Da ComeUpPress play on brandUn DeShay's inspiring "yUng N' On Da ComeUp."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLone Wolf And Cub (Remix)BradUn DeShay remixes Thundercat's recent track "Lone Wolf And Cub."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSunrise In YokohamaBrandUn DeShay recruits Stro and Cam Meekins for "Sunrise In Yokohama."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBrandUn DeShay "Tokyo + A GoldUn Ballad" VideoChicago enigma brandun DeShay's "Tokyo" and "A GoldUn Ballad" video is music from the future. By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBrandUn DeShay "Chi-bUya" VideoBrandUn DeShay shares a video for "Chi-bUya."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsChi-bUyaProducer/rapper BrandUn DeShay drops off "Chi-bUya."By Rose Lilah
- NewsHad Em AllProducer/rapper BrandUn DeShay hits us with a new record "Had Em All."By Rose Lilah