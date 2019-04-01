ZillaKami
- MixtapesCity Morgue Is Calling It Quits With Their Final Record Together "My Bloody America"This is the duo's last effort together.ByZachary Horvath7.2K Views
- NewsCity Morgue Comes Through For "Volume 3: Bottom Of The Barrel"City Morgue, ZillaKami, and SosMula release their latest project featuring Jasiah.ByAlex Zidel2.7K Views
- MixtapesZillaKami Delivers Experimental New Album "Dog Boy"ZillaKami drops off his heavy new album "Dog Boy," featuring guest appearances from Denzel Curry and Lil Uzi Vert.ByMitch Findlay4.2K Views
- NewsZillaKami Turns Up On "Not Worth It"ZillaKami shares his latest single. ByAron A.2.3K Views
- NewsZillakami Shifts Gears With Rock Track "FROSTY"Emo/metal rapper Zillakami goes full rock in "FROSTY"ByJoe Abrams3.0K Views
- NewsZillaKami & Lil Uzi Vert Go Crazy On "BADASS"ZillaKami and Lil Uzi Vert team up on the rowdy new single "BADASS."ByJoshua Robinson3.2K Views
- NewsZillaKami Releases Heavy Banger "CHAINS"ZillaKami unleashes a new banger. ByAron A.2.0K Views
- NewsZillakami Returns With Hardcore New Song "C*** Face"Zillakami drops a brand new throwaway.ByAlex Zidel3.6K Views