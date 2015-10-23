ZHU
- NewsZHU & 24kGoldn Get Experimental On "I Admit It"ZHU and 24kGoldn's new track is full of some experimental sounds.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTinashe & ZHU Join Forces To Deliver Infectious Dance Number, "Only"Tinashe returns with her first release since 2019's "Songs For You," the hypnotic "Only" with alt-producer, ZHU.By Lynn S.
- MixtapesZHU's "RINGOS DESERT" Album Enlists Tame Impala, TOkiMONSTA & Majid JordanHis latest release journeys through a new sonic space.By Zaynab
- NewsZHU & Majid Jordan Connect For New R&B Ballad "Coming Home"Listen to ZHU's new single "Coming Home" featuring Majid Jordan.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosWillow Smith Survives Horrible Car Crash In ZHU & Tame Impala's "My Life"Willow relives the events leading to the fictional accident.By Alex Zidel
- NewsZHU Drops R&B Fusion Elements With "Ringos Desert Pt. 1"ZHU releases Ringos Desert Pt. 1.By Devin Ch
- NewsZHU & Tame Impala Link Up On "My Life"ZHU & Tame Impala connect on "My Life."By Aron A.
- NewsHometown GirlNew music from producer ZHU, "Hometown Girl."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGenerationwhyListen to the title track from Zhu's upcoming album "Generation Why."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsIn The MorningListen to a new record from electronic producer ZHU.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWorking For ItZHU, Skrillex and THEY. collaborate on "Working For It."By Rose Lilah