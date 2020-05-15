Tinashe & ZHU Join Forces To Deliver Infectious Dance Number, "Only"

Tinashe returns with her first release since 2019's "Songs For You," the hypnotic "Only" with alt-producer, ZHU.

Tinashe and ZHU put their heads together to create the house-infused banger we didn't even know we needed right now. Best known for his 2014 monster hit, "Faded," ZHU developed a similar hazy, intoxicating beat for "Only," while the R&B songstress, who's been known to experiment with a variety of genres and sound, offered her sultry vocals to this love-seeking joint made for the clubs we can't go to. So turn the lights down and the volume way up and transform your living room into the dark, sweaty nightclub this track deserves.

"Only" marks Tinashe's first drop of the year, and her first release since she made her prosperous return to the music scene with her album, Songs For You, last November. The album followed 2018's Joyride, and was her first project since leaving her former label and management team. If Songs For You was the beginning of a whole new era, "Only" is just another step forward for this reinvented Tinashe. Check out "Only" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All me, mama put it on me

I'm her child, I'm the only

Living life on my own, own

Lonely, I grew up feeling lonely

Even when I'm with homies

It's just not enough, enough



