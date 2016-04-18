The Hics
News
Bas Collides With The Hics On "Smoke From Fire"
Bas is back with his first track of the new year.
By
Aron A.
Jan 05, 2021
News
Bas Feat. The Hics "Matches" Video
Bas' shares the video for "matches".
By
Trevor Smith
Apr 18, 2016
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE