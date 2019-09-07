Rexx Life Raj
- MixtapesBay Area Rappers LaRussell, G-Eazy, Guapdad, & More Drop "Tales Of The Town" AlbumAll of the artist's donated their verses for free to support the People's Programs.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsRexx Life Raj Shares Incredibly Personal 12-Track Album, "The Blue Hour"The project was preceeded by singles like "Beauty In The Madness" with Fireboy DML and Wale as well as "Balance."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRexx Life Raj, Fireboy DML & Wale Create "Beauty In The Madness"The hot new releases just keep coming.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRexx Life Raj Is Craving "Balance"Stream Rexx Life Raj's new arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRexx Life Raj Delivers Mindful Bars Over Terrace Martin Production On "Calling"Rexx Life Raj keeps the tunes coming with the Terrace Martin-assisted single "Calling."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsRexx Life Raj Drops Off "California Poppy 2"The Bay Area artist taps Juvenile and Kojey Radical for his latest project. By Aron A.
- NewsRexx Life Raj Is Chilling In A "Tesla In A Pandemic"The California rapper returns with a laidback new single.By Dre D.
- NewsRexx Life Raj & D Smoke Send A Message On "Optimistic"Rexx Life Raj and D Smoke join forces for "EMPIRE Presents: Voices For Change Vol. 1" collaboration "Optimistic."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRexx Life Raj Links With G-Eazy & Jay Anthony To Deliver "Bounce Back"The three Bay Area artists join forces for a smooth new single.By Erika Marie
- SongsRexx Life Raj Gets Mellow And Melodic With "Bittersweet"Rexx Life Raj came through with a blissful introspective track called "Bittersweet."By Alexander Cole
- NewsRexx Life Raj Is Back With "Rose Bowl"With spring nearly here, Rexx Life Raj is back in full effect with his latest drop.By Aron A.
- NewsRexx Life Raj Is A "Dreamer" With A Lot On His MindRexx Life Raj is back with "Rose Bowl" a two-piece EP, featuring "Dreamer" the introspective ballad with bars we can all relate to. By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsRexx Life Raj Shares "Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There" Ft. Kehlani, Bas, Jay Prince, Kenny Beats, & RussHe sets out on tour next week.By Erika Marie
- NewsRexx Life Raj Calls On Kehlani For Romantic Acoustic Guitar Single "Your Way"The song will be featured on Rexx Life Raj's forthcoming record "Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There."By Erika Marie
- NewsRexx Life Raj Drops The Track ''No Permission Needed'' With BasRexx Life Raj and Bas come together to create the hot track ''No Permission Needed.''By Sandra E
- NewsRexx Life Raj Taps Russ For "Falling"Rexx Life Raj is back with his latest track.By Aron A.
- NewsRexx Life Raj Drops New Track "Moonwalk" Produced By Kenny BeatsRexx Life Raj teams up with Kenny Beats.By Cole Blake