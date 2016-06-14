Kemba
- NewsKemba Delivers Powerful New EP "The World Is Watching"With a run time of 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Kemba's latest project, "The World Is Watching."ByAron A.1.8K Views
- NewsKemba Returns With His New Track "Pisces"Kemba details what it's like to make it out on his latest single, "Pisces."ByAron A.2.5K Views
- NewsKemba Serves Up New Banger "none of this matters"Kemba SZN is here as the rapper unleashes a brand new single. ByAron A.2.7K Views
- NewsKemba Shares Remix Of XXXTENTACION & Lil Wayne's "School Shooter"Kemba flips the XXXTENTACION and Lil Wayne collab off of "Bad Vibes Forever.:ByAron A.3.8K Views
- NewsStream Closed Sessions' Latest Compilation Album "Our Latest Compilation"Closed Sessions dropped a new compilation this week.ByCole Blake1.5K Views
- NewsKemba Is His Own Role Model On "Peter Pan"In conclusion, this song slaps.ByNoah C2.7K Views
- NewsKemba Mourns And Grows On His Major Label Debut, "Gilda"Kemba's major label debut is a complete statement on the ongoing process of growth. ByNoah C2.4K Views
- SongsKemba & Eric Bellinger Meet God On "Alive" CollabListen to Kemba's latest.ByMilca P.2.9K Views
- NewsKemba Delivers A Powerful Message On "Nobody I Can Trust Video"Kemba delivers a powerful video to his song "Nobody I Can Trust."Byhnhh2.2K Views
- NewsKemba Is Back With New Track "Deadass"Kemba returns with "Deadass."ByAron A.3.7K Views
- SongsKemba Links With Smino For "Exhale"Take pause from the daily grind & stream Kemba's latest.ByZaynab2.7K Views
- Music VideosKemba Brings “No You Ain’t” Remix to Life in New VideoKemba pays homage to JME.ByMilca P.1230 Views
- Music VideosKemba "Greed" VideoKemba drops minimalist video for "Greed." ByMitch Findlay102 Views
- NewsAlreadyKemba, the artist formerly known as YC The Cynic, returns with his new single "Already."ByKevin Goddard366 Views