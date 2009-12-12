Dorrough Music
- NewsDorrough Music Unveils Unreleased Young Dolph Collab "Love The Hate"Young Dolph posthumously appears on Dorrough Music's "Love The Hate," produced by Zaytoven. By Aron A.
- NewsHeavyDorrough Music makes his return alongside Boosie Badazz on "Heavy."By hnhh
- NewsYeah YeahHNHH PREMIERE: Dorrough Music is only here for the good times on his new club single "Yeah Yeah." By Angus Walker
- NewsSlayDorrough Music taps TK N Cash for melodic new club track: "Slay." By Angus Walker
- NewsDorrough Music unleashes a tough new record: "Japanese."Dorrough Music unleashes a tough new record: "Japanese." By Angus Walker
- NewsGo SeasonDorrough Music returns with "Go Season".By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrive Reckless Feat. RiFF RAFFListen to Dorrough's new track "Drive Reckless" featuring Riff Raff.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDorrough Music Feat. Lil Boosie "Beat Up The Block" VideoWatch Dorrough Music's long overdue video for "Beat Up The Block" featuring Lil Boosie.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBeat Up The BlockHNHH premieres Dorrough Music's new single, "Beat Up The Block," featuring Lil Boosie.By Patrick Lyons
- News- La La La (Tags) Feat. Wiz KhalifaDorrough Music joined forces with Wiz Khalifa for his latest cut. The beat, produced by Play-N-Skillz, directly samples German pop group A Touch Of Class' hit single "Around The World". Thoughts?By hnhh
- NewsSlow Down Feat. French Montana (Prod. By Play-N-Skillz)Off "Shut The City Down" Mixtape Out Now!By DJ Ill Will
- MixtapesShut The City DownDorrough Music dropped off this new mixtape today, which has plenty of features from Kirko Bangz, Trae Tha Truth, Problem, Kid Ink, French Montana and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBlast Feat. Problem & Kid Ink (Prod. By DJ Mr Rogers)Off "Shut The City Down" Mixtape Out Now!By DJ Ill Will
- NewsDrugs In Da Club Feat. Juicy J (Prod. By Stunt N Dozier)Dorrough Music links up with Juicy J for "Drugs In The Club", the first offering off his new mixtape “Shut The City Down”. The track will also appear on DJ Smallz’s “This That Southern Smoke Vol 4″ mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDorrough Music - That Lowend (Remix) Feat. Ace Hood, Nipsey Hussle & Yo Gotti (Prod. By Jahlil Beats)Off "Highlights" Mixtape w/ DJ ill Will dropping March 28th!! *HNHH World Premiere*By DJ Ill Will
- NewsDorrough Music - That Lowend Feat. Nipsey Hussle (Prod. By Jahlil Beats)Off "Silent Assassin" Mixtape w/ DJ Drama Dropping TODAY at Noon (EST)By DJ Ill Will
- NewsPreach Feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti (Prod. By Nitti Beatz)1st leak off Dorrough Music "Silent Assassin" album dropping Aug 16th! *Street Single*By DJ Ill Will
- NewsGet Big (Remix) Feat. DJ Drama, Diddy, Yo Gotti, Bun B, Diamond & Shawty*Just Added*Bump Get Big (Remix), the latest cut from Dorrough Music featuring DJ Drama, Diddy, Yo Gotti, Bun B, Diamond, Shawty on the assist. It was released on Monday, September 13th, 2010.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIce Cream Paint Job (Remix) Feat. Jermaine Dupri, Soulja Boy, Jim Jones & Slim ThugmCheck out Ice Cream Paint Job (Remix), the latest from Dorrough Music which features a guest appearance from Jermaine Dupri, Soulja Boy, Jim Jones, Slim Thugm on the. The track was released on Saturday, December 12th, 2009.By Steve Kerry