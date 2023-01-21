Amara La Negra
- RelationshipsAmara La Negra Says She & Safaree Are Not Dating, Hints At Publicity StuntShe hinted at having to keep up with high ratings for "Love & Hip Hop."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentWho Is Amara La Negra?From starring on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" to boasting a stellar musical catalogue, we're looking into Amara La Negra's career. By Caleb Hardy
- TVAmara La Negra Net Worth 2023: What Is The "LHHMIA" Star Worth?Explore Amara La Negra's 2023 net worth. Learn about her wealth from music, TV appearances, and endorsements in the entertainment industry.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsSafaree & Amara La Negra Bump & Grind For InstagramThe "Love & Hip Hop" alumni are adding onto their PDA from a couple of weeks ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearErica Mena Lashes Out At Safaree For Gifting Rolexes To Amara La Negra's Twin Babies: "Deadbeat Clown"For the former couple's daughter's third birthday, her father got her "a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room," Mena claims.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmara La Negra Follows Yung Miami's Golden Showers Confession: "I Don't Mind Getting A Little Pee On Me"The latest episode of "Caresha Please" has several celebrities speaking out about their fetishes of choice.By Hayley Hynes