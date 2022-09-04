Ari Lennox's Vocals Shine On "Bitter" From "Away Message" EP

As Ari Lennox stays busy preparing for the arrival of her highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's Shea Butter Baby, the 31-year-old has fed herself with a few new songs in the meantime, delivering her Away Message EP on Friday (September 2).

The 5-track release included just one collaboration, coming from Summer Walker on the opening title, "Queen Space." For the following four songs, the Washington, D.C. native showed off her vocal range in a variety of styles, ranging from more upbeat to closing things out with an old-timey tune called "Bitter."

"Bittersweet, like the cherries on the east / You got me strung out on love," Lennox reflects as her voice shines on the chorus. "Shouldn't be witnessing / Your happy ending / Your happy ending."

As you may have heard, the R&B starlet's album is due out this coming Friday (September 9) and has been called age/sex/location, with previous releases like "Pressure" and Hoodie" due to appear on the tracklist.

Check out her full Away Message EP here, and stream "Bitter" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bittersweet, like the cherries on the east

You got me strung out on love

Shouldn't be witnessing

Your happy ending

Your happy ending