bitter
- NewsAri Lennox's Vocals Shine On "Bitter" From "Away Message" EPHave you streamed Lennox's pre-album EP yet?ByHayley Hynes3.3K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Is Solidifying The Tracklist For Her Next Album"Bitter" is so far the only song confirmed for Summer Walker's follow-up to 2019's "Over It."ByJoshua Robinson4.0K Views
- NewsQueen Naija & Mulatto Refuse To Be "Bitter" On New SingleThe timing of Queen Naija's new single "Bitter", featuring Mulatto, couldn't have been better.ByAlex Zidel9.2K Views
- MusicChance The Rapper Cancels Australian Concert, Fans Demand "Proof Of Illness"Chance The Rapper cancels his festival appearance at "Splendour In The Grass" on 24-hours notice.ByDevin Ch4.5K Views
- SportsAaron Rodgers Calls Negative Story A "Smear Attack" From "Bitter Players"The Packers quarterback has been under attack as of late.ByAlexander Cole3.2K Views
- BeefSkepta Disses "Boy Better Know" Associate Wiley On "Wish You Were Here"Skepta drags Wiley after months of relative silence.ByDevin Ch14.0K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Still Bitter Kanye West Snatched Taylor Swift's MicrophoneEverything in Soulja World hearkens back to 2009.ByDevin Ch4.0K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Fans React Nervously To His "Sudden Retirement"Is this the end of all endings?ByDevin Ch32.4K Views
- Music50 Cent & His Baby Mother Feud After The Rapper's Cruel Comment About Their Son"Bitter" might not be the best word to describe a protective mother.ByZaynab89.3K Views
- MusicBow Wow Threatens To Leak An Erica Mena Sex TapeBow Wow and Erica Mena turned into sworn enemies after their relationship fell apart.ByDevin Ch49.7K Views
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Shades "Bitter Ass B*tch" During "Women Of Power" Acceptance SpeechSomeone must have inspired her comment.ByZaynab19.9K Views
- MusicKodak Black Threatens A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q With ViolenceKodak Black appears to want the smoke, in this drunken tirade captured on Instagram Live.ByDevin Ch40.3K Views
- SportsLamar Odom Talks Life Post-Kardashians, Khloe & Kylie Becoming MomsLamar compares himself to a baby, contends that Ex-Khloe will make a great mom.ByDevin Ch2.2K Views
- Music50 Cent On Golden Globes: "They S**t On Me Again"50 Cent might be just a tad bitter about his lack of a Golden Globe nomination.ByMatt F3.4K Views