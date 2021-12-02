R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested overseas this week at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands. During her arrest, she tweeted that she was being detained for "reacting to a woman racially profiling" her, live-updating fans as the incident occurred. After she stopped tweeting, the Dutch police issued a statement on the singer's arrest, saying "Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down. That's why she had to be taken into custody."

Dutch police spokesman Robert van Kapel continued, "Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol Airport, held Ari Lennox because of her aggressive behavior towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public. She threatened staff of an airline and security at the airport, and because of those threats, she is now interrogated."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lennox's manager Justin LaMotte told her fans that she was safe following her arrest, but it was not clear if she had been given permission to head home. On Thursday, Lennox updated her social media feed for the first time in days, assuring fans that she's alright.

"Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love," said the "Pressure" artist.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images