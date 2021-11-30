Following her praised performance at the Soul Train Music Awards this past weekend, Ari Lennox got herself entangled in some trouble overseas. The singer caused concern after tweeting that she was involved in some altercation with Dutch authorities and had been arrested. According to the singer, she was detained due to racism at the hands of authorities, but the police have come forward with accusations of their own.

In initial reports, the Dutch police issued a statement about the incident, suggesting that Lennox was causing some sort of disturbance. "Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down," spokesman Robert van Kapel told Reuters. "That's why she had to be taken into custody."



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Entertainment Tonight also reportedly spoke with van Kapel, a spokesman for the border police at Schiphol Airport, who said that Lennox was being "interrogated" for allegedly exhibiting "aggressive behavior."

"Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol Airport, held Ari Lennox because of her aggressive behavior towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public," van Kapel said. "She threatened staff of an airline and security at the airport, and because of those threats, she is now interrogated."

The status of this incident remains unclear at this time, but fans are hoping Ari Lennox has been able to safely return home.

