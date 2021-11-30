Early Monday morning, "Pressure" singer Ari Lennox tweeted that she was being arrested in the Netherlands after being racially profiled by airport security.

"F*ck Amsterdam security. They hate black people," she wrote. "They're arresting me. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me."

In a pair of statements, Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for Dutch police, told Reuters and Entertainment Tonight, that they responded to reports of a "a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down," and explained that, "That's why she had to be taken into custody."

van Kapel added that Lennox was suspected of being drunk, and accused her of threatening airline employees and security staff.

"Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol Airport, held Ari Lennox because of her aggressive behavior towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public," van Kapel told ET. "She threatened staff of an airline and security at the airport, and because of those threats, she is now interrogated."

In the hours following the arrest, fans and followers waited with bated breath for any new information on the situation, and last night, Lennox's manager Justin LaMotte offered a positive update.

"hey everyone, ari is safe and appreciates the support and everyone checking on her," he tweeted.

How exactly things will unfold from here is unclear, but after Lennox tweeted "I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again," yesterday, it seems unlikely these proceedings will be handled very publicly.

What do you think of LaMotte's update on the Ari Lennox arrest situation?