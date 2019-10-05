Ari Lennox has proven her talent a long time ago when the Dreamville Records signee released her first EP Pho back in 2016. Since then the 28-year-old singer has dropped off her beloved tape Shea Butter Baby with a lead single of the same name that set her apart from other female crooners in the industry.

After recently singing her heart out for NPR's Tiny Desk, Ari has now paid a visit to Elle Magazine's "Song Association" series where she was given one word and had to sing a tune that hears the special word. By no surprise at all, Ari killed it and showcased her blessed vocal range to songs by Rihanna, B2k, Erykah Badu, John Legend, Floetry and more.

Speaking of Erykah, Ari recently shared advice she received from the "Next Lifetime" singer.

"I was leaving the dressing room and she was right there. I think she was there for me. I don't know. Maybe it just happened to be that way. She was just right there [...]," she said. "She was like, 'Are you nervous?' I was like, 'Yeah.' And she was like, 'Just sing from you p*ssy.'"