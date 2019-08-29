One of the most eccentric, yet lovable, figures in the music industry is Erykah Badu. Her music is often classified as neo-soul, but if we're honest, she supplies a category all her own. Many singers call Ms. Badu one of their favorite artists and applaud her for always remaining true to herself and going against the grain. Dreamville's Ari Lennox is one of those fans who has admired Erykah's career, and recently the Shea Butter Baby singer sat down with Bossip to share the handy advice the Baduzim artist gave her.

"I was leaving the dressing room and she was just right there," Ari said. "I think she was there for me. I don't know. Maybe it just happened to be that way. She was just right there, I said [hi]...I couldn't hear anything!" Ari added that she was shocked to see Erykah face-to-face. "She was like, 'Are you nervous?' I was like, 'Yeah.' And she was like, 'Just sing from you p*ssy.'"

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I will.' I know, this makes so much sense. When you wanna hit that note you gotta dig deep down in there. You gotta squeeze sometimes to hit that got-damn f*cking high note. So she knew. I knew what she was saying." After the show, Ari admitted that she was too nervous to ask Erykah for a photo. However, Ari's sister had no shame and was able to capture an unforgettable meeting.