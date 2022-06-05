Ari Fletcher isn't afraid to have a little fun. She recently purchased a Jigsaw chain to make fun of the haters who said she looked like the Saw villain. She also raised some eyebrows when she took her son to the club.

Now, Ari's having some fun under the big top. In a recent video, the model/influencer took the stage at UniverSoul Circus to a loud applause. She did a little dance as she greeted the crowd. "Hey y'all! I'm so excited," she said.





Her enthusiasm was clearly contagious, and the audience was certainly rooting her on. "I know that in your world you are killer," the ringmaster tells her on stage.

Fletcher repeatedly makes headlines for her public escapades with her partner, Moneybagg Yo. The two love to post intimate photos of each other onto IG, from sensual videos to romantic Valentine's Day shoots. "You f**king me good you helping me win," wrote Moneybagg about Ari. The model also caused a stir when she gave her opinions on TSA workers. "TSA talking about take your bin and put it in the cart," she wrote on Twitter. "Baby this is your job not mine, once I get my bad I'm leaving. You stack that s**t up, my flight boarding." While she did get a lot of retweets, people were divided on the subject.

Check out the video of Ari at the circus below. Let us know what you think in the comments- would she make a good ringmaster?



