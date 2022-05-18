Every now and then, it’s important to let people know how much your significant other makes you better. Moneybagg Yo was certainly in that mood today, posting a cute selfie with girlfriend Ari Fletcher on Instagram. The caption begins explicitly as he sheds light on their sex life, writing, "U Fuckn Me Good U Helping Me Win."







Moneybagg Yo recently teased a new song on IG on which he raps, "Ari [wants] another baby, but I'm too busy chasing paper. Maybe not right now. Perfect timing might come later."

Ari was also featured on Moneybagg Yo’s song “Brain Dead” off of his 2020 collaborative project with Blac Youngsta, Code Red. She can be heard at the end of the song in a voicemail.

“I'm sick of this shit, like, I'm done, I don't know why you always do this shit to me. Like you waste my fuckin' time, all the time. All you have to do is call me back."

Ari Fletcher looking gorgeous at Medusa with Moneybagg Yo in Atlanta in September 2020 - Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The couple have recently talked about entering a polyamorous relationship, with Ari saying that she wants to "be the girlfriend and she's my girlfriend and just fun for him."

Despite the conflict presented in the song, Ari and Moneybagg Yo’s relationship has been going strong. They have become very popular on social media thanks to Moneybagg Yo’s candid social media posts, outrageous pictures, and their shared hustler mentality with a hood edge.

Moneybagg Yo claims Ari is helping him “win”, and it’s clear that he’s winning. He recently visited the White House and dropped a new song with Kodak Black, “Rocky Road”, this week.

This recent IG post just goes to show that no man’s success is complete without someone there to support them behind the scenes.

You can listen to Moneybagg Yo's new song "Rocky Road" with Kodak Black below.