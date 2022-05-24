Ari Fletcher and her partner Moneybagg Yo have no problem being provocative. Moneybagg Yo recently posted a photo of Ari with an explicit caption on Instagram. Ari just caught flack for bringing her son to the club, a decision which she has since defended. The two have also been known to share pretty risqué videos.

Now, Fletcher has added something more to her repertoire for raising eyebrows. In a recent IG story, the influencer showed off her newest chain, which is none other than Jigsaw, the villain from the horror series Saw. The purchase is most likely in reference to Fletcher's haters calling her Jigsaw a while back when she showed off this glam look.

In the video of the new jewelry, Ari films a closeup of the piece while audio from Saw plays. "I want to play a game," the famous clip says. "There's only one key to open the device. It's in the stomach of your dead cell mate." She added a caption which reads, "Thanks @jewelryunlimited" with a crying laughing emoji.

Ari was recently gifted some other jewelry by Moneybagg Yo, a 22-carat diamond ring, which she claimed she's "scared to wear." All this bling didn't stop rumors from swirling that Ari had been evicted from her home, which she then took to the internet to deny. There's also been rumors about her and Moneybagg Yo having a child on the way, after Moneybagg Yo posted a tweet which used a bunch of different baby emojis. But Moneybagg seemed to contradict this tweet in a new song, which contained the lyrics, "Ari [wants] another baby, but I'm too busy chasing paper. Maybe not right now. Perfect timing might come later."

Check out Ari's new bling below.



