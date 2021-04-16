Despite some bumps in the road, Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have supported each other through thick and thin. When Ari recently came under fire for allegedly paying for an inclusion in British Vogue, Moneybagg told her, “@AriTheDon Dey don't wanna see u do good or better than dem f*ck em let em kno u just getting started more pressure OTW!”

On Thursday night, however, it was noticed that the two have actually unfollowed each other. Yet, just a few hours prior, Ari had been previewing Moneybagg Yo's new album, A Gangsta's Pain, in her Instagram Story.

It’s unclear when this unfollowing happened, or for what exact reason, but there’s clearly been some kind of spat between the two. This past weekend, Ari threw a major blowout celebration for her and G Herbo’s 3-year-old son’s birthday. While she and G Herbo split back in 2018, they’ve been coparenting son Yosohn since then. Ari came under fire after she posted a photo of her drinking a Colt 45 during the birthday bash, which many called inappropriate at a children’s party.

"People mad I had liquor at my son party? I had a whole bar," Ari wrote on Twitter. "We had fire shots, mixed drinks, ghetto drinks out of noodle cups... bitch you name it and I had it in that bitch. One thing about it... I’m gone have me a drink… fuck y’all!"

Whatever the reason might be for Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo unfollowing each other, hopefully they can sort it out soon. Or, even better, maybe it’s just all promo for Moneybagg’s new music?