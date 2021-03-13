For models, having an appearance in Vogue is a major milestone, but there are a certain number of people who have rained on Ari Fletcher's parade. The social media star shared that she landed herself a bit feature in British Vogue, and soon, another person, who claimed to be the magazine's fashion editor, came forward to say that Ari's team paid for the inclusion. Ari initially wrote, "This moment is a dream and I'm soaking in it. Thanks for all the love and support! I really really really appreciate it, beyond words."

Soon, she faced criticism that she was faking her accolades, but internet sleuths soon discovered that the aforementioned "fashion editor" was a fake page. Because Ari shared a photo of herself that appeared as if she was on the cover of the magazine, people also targeted her for lying, even though she never implicitly stated that she was the publication's cover star.

The fake page has since been removed after being called out, but the damage had already been done. Ari was ridiculed for allegedly paying for her inclusion, and while the person who launched the rumor was already revealed to be a Catfish, the negativity poured in for the model. She tweeted that if it only took money to be featured in Vogue, she "would've been in there a long time ago." She added, “People are truly sick. It’s so sad that people actually try to steal people joy. Play with the internet all you want, this is chess not checkers.”

Moneybagg Yo didn't like to see his leading lady enduring the hate, so he tweeted out his support. "@AriTheDon Dey don't wanna see u do good or better than dem f*ck em let em kno u just getting started more pressure OTW!" Ari told the rapper, "I just love you [red heart emoji]." Check out the controversy below.



