She's one of the most celebrated voices in the history of music, but just because you're the granddaughter of a superstar doesn't mean you have a free pass to stardom. The world lost Queen of Soul icon Aretha Franklin back in 2018, but her legacy remains after decades of powerful influence in the entertainment industry.

We've received biographies, biopics, documentaries, and docuseries' about the famed singer, and recently her granddaughter, Grace Franklin, took a step into a music career by auditioning for American Idol.

The 15-year-old performed in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The latter knew Aretha Franklin well and spoke fondly of his late friend, even referring to himself as "Uncle Richie." However, the familiarity did not sway Richie or Bryan's vote.

The young Franklin first sang "Killing Me Softly," the modern version popularized by The Fugees, but it didn't wow the judges. In an effort to give Grace another chance, Perry asked if she could sing anything else, so the teen belted out her grandmother's hit, "Ain't No Way." Still, her dreams of moving forward on American Idol were dashed after Perry said yes, but Richie and Bryan told her no.

"Grace Franklin, I love you and I think the best thing for you in life is to take a shot at going backwards," Richie said. "Go back and get a running start and come at this again."

Aside from the rejection, Grace shared thoughts on her music legend grandmother.

“I don’t think I could fully grasp the fact that she was famous worldwide,” she said. “Because to me, she was always grandma… I was really close to my grandma. I got to see her all the time. I got to travel with her a lot.”

Watch Grace Franklin's audition below.