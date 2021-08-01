Aretha Franklin's Respect biopic will soon arrive in theaters and just ahead of its release, fans get a look at how star Jennifer Hudson is portraying the Queen Of Soul.

In a newly-published clip, Hudson assumes her role as the late Franklin during a performance of her quintessential "Respect" track, reenacting the 1968 show that Franklin put on at Madison Square Garden. Hudson is seen in a baby blue dress and a hairstyle true to the period as she manipulates her vocals to do Franklin justice.

The film, which is due in theaters on August 13, will document Franklin's origins, singing as a young girl at her father's church, following her personal and professional life with focuses on her abusive marriage as well as her involvement in the civil rights movement.

Directed by Liesl Tommy, Respect finds Hudson starring alongside the likes of Forest Whitaker and Marlon Wayans. Notably, Hudson was hand-picked by Franklin to take on the role prior to her passing in a shortlist that also included names like Fantasia Barrino.

"I’m just honored that she picked me to play her," Hudson stated earlier in the year. "I mean, who can say that? [...] I would have never done it without her wishes.”

Ahead of the film's official release, Hudson has descended upon Franklin's native Detroit for a slew of promotional activities in addition to a private screening of the film with friends and family of the musical legend.

Aretha Franklin passed away in August of 2018 at the age of 76 after a battle of pancreatic cancer.