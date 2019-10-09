Antonio Brown is already wishing he was back on the New England Patriots, despite the fact that he trashed team owner Robert Kraft on his way out the door.

The free agent wide receiver posted an instagram live video from Miami on Wednesday morning, during which he described himself as the best receiver in the game and encouraged his supporters to reach out to the Patriots on his behalf.

“[If] you guys follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” Brown says. “They still gotta pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

Brown recently filed an NFL-record nine grievances in an effort to recoup all of the money he lost when he was released by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots, which works out to approximately $40 million. Thus far, neither team has paid AB as they wait for the NFL to conclude their investigation into sexual assault allegations filed against him.

Since being released by the Patriots on September 20, Brown has re-enrolled at Central Michigan University and has planned to visit a number of local high school football teams in the Miami area. On the flip side, he was reportedly "extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly," during his recent appearance in court stemming from an incident that occurred at his Miami condo back in April.

Whatever happens next in the bizarre world of Antonio Brown, you can certainly rule out a return to the New England Patriots, know matter how much money they have to pay him.