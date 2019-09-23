Antonio Brown ain't got no job and he ain't got shit to do, so he has apparently decided to re-enroll at Central Michigan University.

The former NFL star took to social media, as he has done quite frequently since being cut by the New England Patriots, to share a photo of his online course schedule, which includes these four classes: Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying (a religion course) and Racism and Equality (a sociology course).

MLive reports that AB actually enrolled in Central Michigan's Fall classes on September 16, just days before he was released by the Pats. Of course, the classes already began last week.

Via @AB84

Brown played for Central Michigan for three seasons from 2007-09, before being selected in the sixth round, 195th overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. As we know, Brown far outplayed his draft position as he quickly became one of the league's most explosive receivers, earning First Team All Pro honors in four seasons to go along with his seven Pro Bowl nods.

Needless to say, everything went south this off-season when he forced his way out of Pittsburgh, and then forced his way out of Oakland, and ultimately found himself unemployed following a 11-day stint with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year old wideout has been accused of rape and sexual assault by two women, including his former trainer Britney Taylor, who he met while attending Central Michigan. Brown has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, and has vowed to never play in the NFL again - although he likely wouldn't have the chance even if he wanted to.