If you thought that Antonio Brown's name would make its way out of the headlines now that his debacle with the Oakland Raiders is over, you're highly mistaken. On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed in Florida by Brown's former trainer, a woman named Britney Taylor, who has made claims that the NFL star sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

According to ESPN, Taylor states in her lawsuit that there were three occasions in 2017 and 2018 where Brown behaved inappropriately. Taylor mentions in her lawsuit that she met Brown when they were students at Central Michigan University and became friends when they bumped into each other at a Bible study group. After running into each other years later, they developed a "brother-sister" relationship and Brown reportedly hired her as a physical trainer.

In June 2017, Taylor accuses Brown of kissing her without her consent after exposing himself at his home. In July of that year at his house in Miami, she claims he masturbated and ejaculated on her back without her knowledge. In that incident, Taylor claims Brown gloated about it vis text messages.

Nearly a year later, Taylor states that she was out in Miami at a nightclub before she later went to Brown's home to get something to eat and use the restroom. While there, Taylor says the New England Patriots receiver "forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her."

Darren Heitner, Brown's lawyer, released a statement regarding the lawsuit saying that the relationship between Brown and Taylor was a "consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual." Heitner also tweeted, "Antonio Brown will leave no stone unturned and will aggressively defend himself, including exercising all of his rights in countersuits."

Taylor says in her lawsuit that she has frequent panic attacks and suicidal thoughts because of the alleged assaults. She also issued a statement, saying, “As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

ESPN reports the trainer is seeking in excess of $75,000.