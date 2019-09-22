Antonio Brown just unleashed a bombardment of tweets calling out Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, his ex-teammate, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Shannon Sharpe.

The series of tweets began with Brown expressing frustration with NFL owners in general and his loss of 40 million of guaranteed money. He claims to be retiring from the NFL tweeting, “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !”

He then went on to call out Shannon Sharpe and Ben Roethlisberger for facing sexual assault accusations in the past, which he seems to view as hypocrisy. He posted screenshots of two news articles about the accusations with the captions, “Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this” and “4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it.”

Lastly, he called out Robert Kraft, referencing his ongoing case in Florida for soliciting sexual acts at a massage parlor writing, “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

Every day, this Antonio Brown situation gets wilder and wilder. So far, no one mentioned has responded to the tweets.