Antonio Brown isn't as done with the NFL as he led us to believe last week. The embattled Brown has been on three teams this year, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then the Oakland Raiders, and finally the New England Patriots. Brown was released for the Patriots after amplifying his issues by texting one of his accusers. Brown, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women, is drowning in bad press. Now, the unemployed wide receiver is looking to recoup some of the money he lost by being dropped and traded from three teams. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Brown will become the first player in league history to file nine grievances and appeals against the NFL at once. The grievances and appeals involve the following issues and sums of money:

• Fine appeals with the Oakland Raiders: $215,000

• Salary guarantees with Oakland: $29 million

• Signing bonus with Raiders: $1 million

• Oakland's unpaid Week 1 salary: $860,000

• New England Patriots' salary guarantee: $1 million

• Patriots signing bonus: $9 million

• Patriots' unpaid Week 3 salary: $64,000

• Patriots' option year in 2020: $20 million



If the NFL decides to suspend Brown, which is likely, he could appeal that as well which would make him the first player in NFL history to have nine separate appeals produced in one season.