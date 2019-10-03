Antonio Brown reportedly refused to act "in a civilized and grown-up manner" during a recent deposition stemming from an incident that occurred at his Miami condo back in April.

While being questioned about the incident, during which Brown reportedly threw furniture and other items from his 14th-floor balcony, the former NFL star was "extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly, to the point that he frustrated the totality of the proceeding," according to a report by TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ:

"Once the deposition started, almost immediately, [Brown] was belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions."

Instead of answering questions, Brown allegedly "chanted, over and over, as if a mantra, a narrative of his own warped concept of the proceeding, namely that we should only address his counterclaim."

Brown has told police that a gun and $80,000 in cash were stolen out of his apartment, which led to his furniture-throwing fit of rage, and he claims that the condo owners are at fault for not securing the facility. He's being sued because he caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and has refused to pay the bill.

According to TMZ, the deposition concluded much earlier than expected, after AB started a 5-minute countdown and walked out of the office.