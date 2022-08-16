Antonio Brown is one of the most interesting men to ever play in the NFL. He has always done things his own way, even if that has gotten him into some trouble. Brown could have been one of the best wide receivers ever had he kept up his ways in Pittsburgh, but now, he has a Super Bowl to his name, and he is also working with the likes of Kanye West over at Donda Sports.

While Brown has stated that he is done with the NFL, there have been times when he has contradicted this statement. After all, playing NFL football can be filled with glorious moments, and we're sure Brown is already missing that, even if the season hasn't started yet.

Elsa/Getty Images

In fact, TMZ Sports recently caught up with Brown, where they were talking football with the former star. A couple of Dallas Cowboys wide receivers are already out with injuries, which means they have some gaps to fill. Brown is clearly intrigued by this as he came out and bluntly said "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"

Let us know if you think the Cowboys should take Brown, in the comments below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NFL world.

