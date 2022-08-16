Antonio Brown's pivot towards becoming a hip-hop star and sports brand mogul has been fun to watch. As it stands, Brown is currently the President of Kanye West's Donda Sports, and he is also making a name for himself in music. Just last month, Brown went viral thanks to his epic performance at Rolling Loud. He created his own dance out of that moment, and it is very likely that the dance will be used as touchdown celebrations throughout the upcoming NFL season.

While Brown might not get to play any NFL football this season, there is no doubt that he will be able to keep himself buys. After all, being the President of Donda Sports is a full-time job, and it seems like Brown is taking it all very seriously.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In fact, Brown took to Twitter recently where he revealed that he recently met with Kanye West. As you can see in the image below, Kanye and Brown are both wearing some interesting outfits, all while appearing inside of a minimalist room. They both seem intent on their conversation, and it even inspired some bars from AB.

"I done link with Ye they done fucked up Rose Gold AP Bussed Up," Brown wrote.

It remains to be seen what the two were talking about, but it's clear their working relationship is still going strong.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.