Antonio Brown has always been in tune with what is happening online. While AB tends to get a lot of criticism and flack from people, there is no doubt that he likes to play into it and give people something to talk about. Over the last year alone, Brown has proven to be controversial thanks to his antics on the field, and his recent foray into hip-hop. Of course, hip-hop has proven to be a solid endeavor for Brown, who even performed at Rolling Loud last month in a set that has since gone viral.

Recently, a sports meme page posted a lengthy quote from AB where he talks about his biggest regrets in football. The quote is obviously fake, and it sees AB speaking about how he wishes he could have seen himself play. It's a hilarious fake quote in which AB compares himself to The Beatles and even Jesus.

Elsa/Getty Images

Clearly, Brown thought the quote was funny as he immediately took to Twitter and reposted the image for himself, saying "Sincerely AB." It seems as though AB was able to successfully dupe a whole bunch of fans into believing this was actually him. Some were saying that AB is delusional, but if you are aware of the meme, then you know that Brown is being a troll.

Brown definitely has a great sense of humor, and that is most definitely evident here. If you're a fan, however, you need to be a bit more media literacy, as this is obviously not a real quote.