The NFL offseason is officially upon us, and players throughout the league are looking for new teams, if they are free agents, that is. One free agent that everyone is thinking about right now is none other than Antonio Brown, who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under bizarre circumstances last season. No one knows if Brown will be offered another job in the league, but at this point, he seems determined to get back on track.

Recently, Brown was a guest on "The Pivot Podcast," and it led to a conversation about what he plans to do next season. In the interview, Brown seemed pretty adamant about joining the Dallas Cowboys, who just let go of Amari Cooper. Brown stated that he likes Dallas, and he thinks his latest positivity tour will attract Jerry Jones to sign him.

Elsa/Getty Images

“The plan is to get back into the game,” Brown said. “Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I’m putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he want to harness some of that energy.”

Jones has never shied away from signing controversial players, so perhaps he will make it happen. Of course, there is no guarantee this will be the case, but you can't help but think Jones is just crazy enough to do it.

