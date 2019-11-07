Antonio Brown seemed to be firmly on the New England Patriots back in September but it was quickly derailed when he was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Taylor has been looking to launch a lawsuit against him although Brown has denied all wrongdoing in the situation. Due to these allegations, the NFL launched an investigation into Brown which seemed to have hit a brick wall a few weeks ago as AB has still yet to meet with the front office.

Well, thanks to ESPN's Josina Anderson, there is now a huge update in Brown's case on seemingly all fronts. Based on comments from his attorney, Brown has officially been served legal papers by Taylor which means she is moving forward with the lawsuit. Brown is also set to meet with the NFL on Thursday, November 14th where they will interview him about the allegations.

Based on Anderson's report, it seems as though Brown is still being highly sought after by teams but are waiting to see how this whole investigation plays out. Even if the league finds AB to be in the right here, he will still have to deal with this newfound legal battle which will be no easy or short task.

Stay tuned for updates on Brown as we will be sure to bring them to you.