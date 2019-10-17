Antonio Brown has been the subject of numerous reports over the past couple of months because of his antics and some alleged off-the-field stuff. It all started when Brown began to get on the nerves of the Oakland Raiders, who ended up releasing him from the team entirely. Once Brown was signed by the New England Patriots just a day later, he was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer.

From there, Brown was accused of sexual misconduct by a contracted painter and after he allegedly threatened her via text, the NFL launched an investigation. AB was cut from the Patriots and is currently in football purgatory without a team. In a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the investigation against Brown hasn't made much progress as they haven't even interviewed him yet. Essentially, Brown has to play the waiting game.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Per Florio:

"Fifteen days after it was reported that the NFL had not yet interviewed Brown in connection with the pending investigation regarding claims of sexual assault and rape made against him in a civil lawsuit, the NFL still hasn’t interviewed Brown."

With the investigation ongoing, NFL teams won't want to sign Brown until they know he is completely in the clear. As the NFL draws this process out, it becomes increasingly unlikely that we'll see Brown on the field again this season.