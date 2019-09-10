Britney Taylor
- SportsAntonio Brown Forced To Pay $100K To Rape AccuserAntonio Brown is in the midst of fighting the arbitrator's ruling.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Almost Gave Up $2.7 Million In Sexual Assault LawsuitAntonio Brown is currently dealing with a sexual assault lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown's Lawyer Attempts To Withdraw From Sexual Assault CaseAntonio Brown's case was opened back in September.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Claims Rape Accuser Ruined His Career, Files CountersuitBrown says the original lawsuit was a revenge plot.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown & NFL Set To Meet As Sexual Assault Case Reaches New HeightsBrown has been waiting on this for a while.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Accuser Now Cooperating With Police: ReportThe D.A. is trying to get to the bottom of these allegations.By Alexander Cole
- FootballAntonio Brown Rejected $2 Million Settlement With Britney Taylor: ReportAntonio Brown is sticking by his innocence. By Kevin Goddard
- SportsStephen Jackson Skeptical Of Antonio Brown Accuser, Sides With AB"I'm on the side of the athlete until he's proven guilty."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsPatriots Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch Says Team Will Rise Above ScandalHe thinks if the team stays focused, Antonio Brown's lawsuit won't be an issue.By Erika Marie
- SportsAntonio Brown To Be Investigated In Pennsylvania For Alleged AssaultBrown's troubles are now expanding off the field.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Accuser Reveals She Passed Lie Detector Test: ReportBritney Taylor is doing everything she can to prove she's telling the truth.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown's Former Trainer Accuses Him Of Multiple Sexual AssaultsHis lawyer has issued a statement.By Erika Marie