Antonio Brown has been making the most noise in the NFL over the last week and after signing with the New England Patriots, it seemed as though everything was going back to normal. That all changed last night when Brown was accused of rape by his former trainer. The trainer claims Brown assaulted her on three separate occasions and even bragged about it in text messages.

Brown has already come out and denied these allegations and even plans to countersue the accuser, Britney Taylor, for allegedly making false allegations. The New England Patriots have also released a statement regarding these allegations and needless to say, they aren't taking them lightly.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”



As the week progresses, it will be interesting to see how the league responds to this news as they will want to investigate these claims themselves. It remains to be seen if Brown will get to play against the Miami Dolphins next weekend.

[Via]