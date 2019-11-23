Fans are used to Angela Simmons turning up the sexy in her social media images, but there was a time when she was more conservative with her appearance. As the daughter of Rev Run from Run-DMC, Angela grew up on reality television where she was quite vocal about covering up and remaining chaste until marriage. The public categorized Angela and her sister, Vanessa, as "good girls" because they opted to remain virgins until they tied the knot.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

So, when it was revealed that Angela was pregnant, fans were surprisingly stunned by the news. It all played out on Growing Up Hip Hop as the Simmons sibling shared with her friends and could-have-been-suitor Romeo Miller that she was expecting a child with her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson. In November 2018, Tennyson was murdered in the driveway of his Atlanta home after being shot over a dozen times.

Angela recently chatted with the panel on The Dr. Oz Show about losing her virginity, an experience she reportedly shared with her late ex.“Well, I publicly spoke about it and a lot of people knew that I was a virgin and I waited until I was like 28, and I went from virgin to pregnant,” she reportedly said according to Madame Noire. “So it was a lot and it was in public. A lot of people were like, ‘Were you lying or what happened?’ But it just happened really quick for me."

The members of the panel were sharing their thoughts about the recent controversies surrounding T.I. and his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris. "I mean, for me, I can understand she didn’t speak about it publicly," Angela added. "It was a choice of mine to speak about it, to encourage whoever wants to do it to know that it’s not not cool, you know? You have all the time in the world to do that."