'Tis the season for another edition of Growing Up Hip Hop, except this time they're taking things back to sunny California. Fans have been enjoying WeTV's first-ever installment of a New York version of the series, but the network has been gearing up for the fifth season of Growing Up Hip Hop with Romeo, the Simmons siblings, Dame Dash and his children, the feisty Briana, Pepa and her daughter Egypt Criss, and Eazy-E's son Eric Wright Jr.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

In earlier seasons, fans were rooting for Romeo and Angela Simmons to finally get together to make their romance official. Judging from this new trailer, it looks as if that may not happen. They're at odds and their friendship is on the line causing protective brother JoJo Simmons to confront Romeo on behalf of his kin. Meanwhile, JoJo is having a bit of drama of his own as cameras follow his journey to jumping the broom.

Pepa is freaking out because her daughter Egypt's boyfriend, Sam, is preparing to propose to his lady love. Everyone has theories about Sam—including calling him gay and jobless—but it's clear that Egypt's father, Naughty By Nature's Treach, isn't ready for his little girl to tie the knot. Dame Dash and his son Boogie have often been at odds throughout the seasons, but it looks as if another of Dame's kids have a few words for their famous father. Watch the teaser below.