Angela Simmons comes from hip-hop royalty and she's made the most of her connections, becoming a successful businesswoman in her own right. Currently a star on Growing Up Hip-Hop, her personal life is in the spotlight as she often shares storylines with Bow Wow, a man she seemingly will always be linked to. While they say they are just friends, their bond has kept them close for such a long time and fans would like to see their relationship blossom into something more.

From time to time, the 32-year-old loves to remind her fans and followers of just how snatched she truly is. One of those days happened this week after the daughter of Rev. Run dropped off a new thirst trap for the world to enjoy.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Working on new hair textures, Angela Simmons wanted to give fans a sneak peek of one of her favorite new styles, donning a gorgeous wig on her head. Her hair ran down her entire body, covering her up as she sat on a wooden bench wearing solely a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Looking like an absolute stunner, Angela Simmons knows how to steal the attention.

Take a look at the photo below.