WEtv is kicking out these seasons of Growing Up Hip Hop. The show has been faced with major changes now that Romeo Miller and his father Master P have stepped away from the series. Fans will now get a glimpse into what led up to the hip hop mogul family deciding that they no longer wanted to be associated with the franchise.



Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images

A trailer for the new season of Growing Up Hip Hop was released on Friday (March 27) and the show is certainly turning up the drama. Pepa and Treach's daughter Egypt Criss finds herself at odds with her friends over her fiancé Sam. Things even come to blows with Briana Latrise, former step-daughter to Mary J. Blige. While things kick up with that storyline, the tit-for-tat between Angela Simmons and Romeo rages on.

The Millers suggested that Romeo was doing the right thing with Angela, especially because he could have taken advantage of her while she was morning the death of her son's father, Sutton Tennyson. In a later scene, Romeo and Master P are confronted by others like Dame Dash's son Boogie Dash and Eazy-E's son Lil Eazy-E. Things get heated during the talk and Percy Miller wasn't about to have anything go left in his presence. Check out the trailer for the explosive season below including Dame getting arrested and speaking about the accusations against him.