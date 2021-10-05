A number of high-profile NBA players have come out against the COVID-19 vaccine, fighting tooth and nail to remain unvaccinated before the start of next season. However, with so many cities, states, and businesses implementing vaccination guidelines on the public, asking them to be doubly-vaxxed before attending indoor sporting events and more, some people feel as though they have no choice but to get the jab if they want to continue living a "normal" life. Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins spoke out during a recent press conference, telling reporters about his decision to get the vaccine after weeks of back-and-forth with the NBA about potentially getting a religious exemption (for which he was denied) and other workarounds.

On Monday, Wiggins provided some commentary on his decision to get vaccinated.

"The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA," said the Canadian ballplayer. "It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I'm still healthy."



Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The former #1 draft pick asserted that he never intended on being vaccinated, but that he felt no choice.

"It's not something I wanted to do, but I was kind of forced to," he said. "I guess to do certain stuff -- to work and all that -- I guess you don't own your body. That's what it comes down to. You want to work in society today, then I guess they make the rules on what goes in your body and what you do."

Wiggins ended the press conference with a message to other anti-vaxxers, saying that he wishes that other people don't feel as much pressure as he did to get the jab.

Watch his comments about the vaccine below.

