Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Andrew Wiggins was one of the more prominent stars in the NBA to not be vaccinated. This was a particularly large issue given the fact that he plays for the Golden State Warriors who are situated in a city that has vaccine mandates. Without two doses, Wiggins wouldn't be able to play any home games, rendering him of no use to the franchise His vaccination status led to a ton of debate, and there was a fear that he would never get the jab.

Over the last week or so, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have commented on the situation, albeit in vastly different ways. Curry said that he wanted everyone to be safe, while Green said it was not his job to convince people of matters that have to do with personal health.

Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there are no longer any worries concerning Wiggins' ability to suit up, as he is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. After being denied a religious exemption, Wiggins decided to get the shot, and he will now have no issues when it comes to playing for the Warriors.

There are still other unvaccinated stars in the league, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow suit. After all, their careers could very well depend on it.