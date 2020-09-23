mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anderson .Paak & Rick Ross Go Back To School For "Cut Em In" Video

Dre D.
September 23, 2020 11:25
Anderson .Paak is back with new visuals featuring Rozay and King Bach.

Shortly after enlisting Jay Rock, Noname, and JID for a remix of his passionate single "Lockdown," Anderson .Paak released a new loosie featuring Rick Ross to hold fans over until the next drop. The song, titled "Cut Em In," featured the pair discussing the price of loyalty over triumphant production courtesy of Hit-Boy, Corbett, and G. Ry.

Today, Anderson .Paak continues his output with the release of the visuals for the song, which were directed by the singer himself.

The video features Anderson and Ross going back to school as jocks, with social media star King Bach appearing as their coach. The two turn up in the school's hallway, gym, and field alongside a marching band and an expansive cast of talented dancers. 

Building off the production's football stadium-ready vibe (fittingly, it's only the latest Anderson .Paak contribution to EA's Madden NFL series), the video feels like the world's best high school pep rally.

Hopefully, the new video is part of a rollout in anticipation of more new music from the singer to follow up on last year's Ventura and its instrumental re-release in February. 

Stick around to the end to see Anderson .Paak doing his thing and turning up on the drums. 

